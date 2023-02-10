ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Microsoft's HoloLens, Surface, Xbox Face The Brunt Of Downsizing

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 10, 2023 5:22 AM | 1 min read
Microsoft's HoloLens, Surface, Xbox Face The Brunt Of Downsizing
  • On implementing the layoff of 10,000 workers announced last monthMicrosoft Corp MSFT reportedly slashed jobs in units including Surface devices, HoloLens mixed reality hardware, and Xbox.
  • Microsoft's downsizing of the HoloLens hardware team raised speculation about whether the company will produce a third iteration of the goggles outside of a planned version for the U.S. Army, Bloomberg reports.
  • At the Xbox gaming unit, reductions came in marketing and the Xbox Gaming Ecosystem Group.
  • Microsoft said it remained committed to the mixed reality space and the current HoloLens 2 version.
  • Microsoft fired 617 workers in the Seattle area.
  • In January, the downsizing hit the video-game studio that makes Microsoft's Halo games and other workers in the mixed reality group, including some of the team working on the version of HoloLens for the U.S. Army.
  • The Congress' rejection of the Army's request for $400 million to buy up to 6,900 combat goggles cast doubts over the prospects of the HoloLens hardware business'.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.22% at $260.41 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved