Alphabet, Capri Holdings, Paycom Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 8, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 75 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Capri Holdings Limited CPRI dropped 24% to $50.41 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN dropped 18.1% to $4.0850 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Following earnings, Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $6.25 to $3.5.
  • Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP fell 14% to $39.28 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Black Hills Corporation BKH fell 12.7% to $62.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Following earnings, Scotiabank downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $67 price target.
  • Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF fell 11.2% to $24.70 after the company announced pricing of a secondary offering of 5 million shares by selling shareholders.
  • Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 10.7% to $31.00 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP dipped 9.4% to $24.67 after posting quarterly results.
  • Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH fell 9.1% to $21.84 following Q4 results.
  • Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY fell 8.6% to $165.88 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • RxSight, Inc. RXST dropped 8.3% to $12.63 after the company announced pricing of a public offering of common stock.
  • Perion Network Ltd. PERI dipped 8.3% to $30.76 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC fell 7.4% to $318.52 following Q4 results.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 7.4% to $2.7850. Wedbush maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with an Underperform and raised the price target from $0 to $0.25.
  • PVH Corp. PVH fell 6.6% to $82.94.
  • Alphabet Inc. GOOGL dropped 6.2% to $100.95 after the company's BARD AI chatbot appeared to give an incorrect answer in a company ad.

