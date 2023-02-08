Alphabet, Capri Holdings, Paycom Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 75 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI dropped 24% to $50.41 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN dropped 18.1% to $4.0850 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Following earnings, Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $6.25 to $3.5.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP fell 14% to $39.28 following downbeat quarterly sales.

Black Hills Corporation BKH fell 12.7% to $62.00 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Following earnings, Scotiabank downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $67 price target.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF fell 11.2% to $24.70 after the company announced pricing of a secondary offering of 5 million shares by selling shareholders.

Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 10.7% to $31.00 following downbeat quarterly sales.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. RAMP dipped 9.4% to $24.67 after posting quarterly results.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH fell 9.1% to $21.84 following Q4 results.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY fell 8.6% to $165.88 after the company reported Q2 results.

RxSight, Inc. RXST dropped 8.3% to $12.63 after the company announced pricing of a public offering of common stock.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI dipped 8.3% to $30.76 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued guidance.

Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC fell 7.4% to $318.52 following Q4 results.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 7.4% to $2.7850. Wedbush maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with an Underperform and raised the price target from $0 to $0.25.

PVH Corp. PVH fell 6.6% to $82.94.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL dropped 6.2% to $100.95 after the company's BARD AI chatbot appeared to give an incorrect answer in a company ad.

