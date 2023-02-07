ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Nintendo To Hike Salaries By 10%, Lowers Outlook For Sales Of Consoles

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 7, 2023 8:17 AM | 1 min read
Nintendo To Hike Salaries By 10%, Lowers Outlook For Sales Of Consoles
  • Nintendo Co, Ltd NTDOY NTDOF looked to boost salaries by 10% for current and incoming employees in Japan starting in 2023, as rivals hiked wages in an increasingly tight labor market.
  • Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa disclosed the raise even after slashing its full-year forecasts for revenue and earnings, saying the burden on employees is increasing and the move will help strengthen the company’s “hiring power,” Bloomberg reports.
  • Japanese workers’ nominal wages rose to a record in December, fueling speculation of the central bank tightening its monetary policy after Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stepped down in April. 
  • Nintendo may remain stuck in the doldrums pending a successor to the iconic gaming console, the sales of which declined over the past two years. 
  • Nintendo expects to end the year with about 18 million consoles sold, down from an earlier 19 million target.
  • Nintendo plans to boost production of its six-year-old Switch console in the coming fiscal year after shipping roughly 21 million Switch consoles in the year ending March.
  • With a $199.99 starting price, the console struggled more due to supply issues than any demand slump.
  • Price Action: NTDOY shares closed at $10.58 on Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGuidanceTechMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved