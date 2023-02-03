Volvo Group Finance Chief Steps Down

- Swedish truck maker Volvo ADR VLVLY said Tina Hultkvist has decided to resign from her role as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, effective immediately.
- She has served as the Volvo Group CFO since March 2022 and will be available at the company's disposal during 2023.
- Jan Ytterberg, previously Volvo Group CFO and member of the Executive Board, and currently in the role of Volvo Group senior advisor, will step in as acting CFO.
- The company said it had started the process of recruiting a successor.
- Price Action: VLVLY shares closed higher by 1.78% at $20.55 on Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
