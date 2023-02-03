Volvo Group Finance Chief Steps Down

by

Swedish truck maker Volvo ADR VLVLY said Tina Hultkvist has decided to resign from her role as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, effective immediately.

Jan Ytterberg, previously Volvo Group CFO and member of the Executive Board, and currently in the role of Volvo Group senior advisor, will step in as acting CFO.

The company said it had started the process of recruiting a successor.

Price Action : VLVLY shares closed higher by 1.78% at $20.55 on Thursday.

VLVLY shares closed higher by 1.78% at $20.55 on Thursday.

