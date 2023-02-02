Southwest Airlines Promotes Lauren Woods To Chief Information Officer

by

Southwest Airlines Co LUV has promoted its Vice President of Technology, Lauren Woods, to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

to the Chief Administration & Communications Officer Linda Rutherford. Woods assumed this role following Kathleen Merrill's decision in September 2022 to move to an Executive Advisor in early 2023.

Since joining Southwest in 2010, Woods has supported the company's Digital and Customer Channels and various Operations Teams and Platforms.

She established cloud infrastructure, creating a new development and delivery platform for complex application ecosystems.

In her new role, Woods will play an important role in managing the airline's technology investments, upgrades and system maintenance, totaling approximately $1.3 billion in 2023 alone.

Southwest recently had been probed by the U.S. Transportation Department after it canceled over 16,700 flights from December 21 through December 31, slashing nearly two-thirds of its flights for three days.

Price Action : LUV shares closed lower by 0.39% at $35.63 on Wednesday.

