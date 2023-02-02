ñol


Southwest Airlines Promotes Lauren Woods To Chief Information Officer

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 2, 2023 5:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Southwest Airlines Co LUV has promoted its Vice President of Technology, Lauren Woods, to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.
  • Woods will report to the Chief Administration & Communications Officer Linda Rutherford.
  • Woods assumed this role following Kathleen Merrill's decision in September 2022 to move to an Executive Advisor in early 2023.
  • Since joining Southwest in 2010, Woods has supported the company's Digital and Customer Channels and various Operations Teams and Platforms.
  • She established cloud infrastructure, creating a new development and delivery platform for complex application ecosystems.
  • In her new role, Woods will play an important role in managing the airline's technology investments, upgrades and system maintenance, totaling approximately $1.3 billion in 2023 alone.
  • Southwest recently had been probed by the U.S. Transportation Department after it canceled over 16,700 flights from December 21 through December 31, slashing nearly two-thirds of its flights for three days.
  • Price Action: LUV shares closed lower by 0.39% at $35.63 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

