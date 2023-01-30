‘Netflix and Chill’ — if this is your mantra to have a perfect date with your loved ones or a solo relaxing night, then you are at the right place.

What Happened: Netflix Inc. NFLX is home to a plethora of great content. Whether you are a hard-core anime fan or love romantic comedies — the steaming platform has something for everyone.

As the first month of this year ends — let’s not discuss how quickly January vanished — here’s the list of upcoming binge-worthy TV shows and movies on the platform that will live in your mind rent-free.

Avid binge-watchers, you can start the February rollercoaster ride with:

1) “Bill Russell: Legend”

Release Date: Feb. 8

This documentary will trace the life and legacy of NBA legend and civil rights icon Bill Russel. Peabody and Emmys award-winner Sam Pollard directed the film — so you know there will be some hard-hitting content.

2) “YOU” — Season 4 (Part 1)

Release Date: Feb. 9

The disturbing yet strangely titillating character of Joe Goldberg will be back to terrorize and entertain the audience with the fourth season of this hit thriller series. Season 4 will begin with Joe, played by actor Penn Badgley, living in London as a college professor using the alias Jonathan Moore.

After that, get ready for Valentine’s week.

3) “Your Place or Mine”

Release Date: Feb. 10

To enjoy Valentine’s week, what’s better than watching a classic rom-com featuring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher! Maybe some cheese and wine, but you can combine all that while watching this brilliant creation from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” fame Aline Brosch McKenna.

4) “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal”

Release Date: Feb. 22

These true crime documentaries, which pack some nail-biting and shocking tragedies, expose the horrifying secrets of South Carolina’s most powerful family. If there’s one thing we all love to watch is powerful families making a mess — so don’t forget to tune in.

Finally, if you can’t get over Lewis Hamilton‘s exceptional driving skills, do watch this:

5) “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” (Season 5)

Release Date: Feb. 24

This hit reality TV series that has had fans hooked since 2019 shows the lives of drivers, managers and team owners in the fast lane of Formula 1. Fans can expect fan-favorites Daniel Ricciardo and Hamilton — one of the most successful F1 drivers in the world, along with a new crop of fresh faces to appear in several cutthroat races, reported Vanity fair.

