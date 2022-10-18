Breakups Won't Hurt Your Netflix Experience Anymore With New Feature — But Freeloaders, Watch Out!

Netflix Inc. NFLX announced on Monday that it was launching a ‘Profile Transfer’ feature.

What Happened: On Monday, Netflix introduced the world to its Profile Transfer feature. It would allow users to migrate their profiles to entirely new accounts while keeping all their customized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences intact.

People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. No matter what's going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off," said Netflix.

Why It's Important: During the announcement, the subscription streaming giant steered clear of mentioning anything about curtailing password sharing, according to Gizmodo.

The uncontrolled practice of password sharing is one of the biggest concerns for Netflix. The company earlier said that over 30 million households in the U.S. and Canada use shared passwords for accessing Netflix. Worldwide, the tally is at 100 million households.

