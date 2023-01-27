Vertical Aerospace Appoints John Martin As Finance Chief

- Vertical Aerospace Ltd EVTL has appointed John Martin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Feb. 20, 2023.
- The announcement follows the resignation of Vinny Casey as Vertical's CFO, effective the same date. Vinny Casey will remain on Vertical's Board as a non-executive director.
- Martin has a thirty-year career in senior operational and financial management roles of large, international businesses.
- He is a Chartered Accountant and earlier in his career was Group Controller of The Stationary Office Group upon its privatization in 1996.
- In addition, Michael Cervenka has stepped down from the Board, effective from Jan. 26, 2023, and has a new role in the business as Chief Technology Officer, focused on building Vertical's future engineering and technology pipelines, as well as continuing to lead strategic supply chain partner activities.
- Price Action: EVTL shares are trading higher by 14.6% at $2.43 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
