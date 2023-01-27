Vertical Aerospace Appoints John Martin As Finance Chief

by

has appointed John Martin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Feb. 20, 2023. The announcement follows the resignation of Vinny Casey as Vertical's CFO, effective the same date. Vinny Casey will remain on Vertical's Board as a non-executive director.

a thirty-year career in senior operational and financial management roles of large, international businesses. He is a Chartered Accountant and earlier in his career was Group Controller of The Stationary Office Group upon its privatization in 1996.

In addition, Michael Cervenka has stepped down from the Board, effective from Jan. 26, 2023, and has a new role in the business as Chief Technology Officer, focused on building Vertical's future engineering and technology pipelines, as well as continuing to lead strategic supply chain partner activities.

EVTL shares are trading higher by 14.6% at $2.43 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

