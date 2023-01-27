Apple Takes The Cake Again In China As Top Smartphone Seller Amid Odds

- Apple Inc AAPL became the leading smartphone seller in China in Q4, despite Covid disruptions and economic slowdown.
- Apple accounted for nearly 24% of China's smartphone sales in the last three months of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.
- In 2022, vivo retained the first spot with a 19.2% market share, followed by Apple at 18.0% and OPPO at 17.5%.
- Apple again impressed despite shortages faced by the iPhone 14 Pro versions and the comparatively lower popularity of the iPhone 14 series' non-Pro versions due to limited upgrades compared to the iPhone 13.
- Apple's sales outperformed the country's market in 2022, falling by only 3% Y/Y.
- Major Android OEMs like OPPO (-27% Y/Y), vivo (-23% Y/Y), and Xiaomi Corp XIACF XIACY (-19% Y/Y) saw significant Y/Y declines.
- China's smartphone sales declined 14% Y/Y in 2022 to record their fifth consecutive year of decline.
- In Q4 2022, China's smartphone sales declined 15% Y/Y despite China's Covid relaxations. Apple posted a double-digit decline Y/Y in Q4.
- Counterpoint expects a market turnaround once COVID-19 herd immunity happens, likely in Q2 2023.
- Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 1.37% at $145.93 on Friday.
