ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Apple Takes The Cake Again In China As Top Smartphone Seller Amid Odds

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 27, 2023 4:48 PM | 1 min read
Apple Takes The Cake Again In China As Top Smartphone Seller Amid Odds
  • Apple Inc AAPL became the leading smartphone seller in China in Q4, despite Covid disruptions and economic slowdown.
  • Apple accounted for nearly 24% of China's smartphone sales in the last three months of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.
  • In 2022, vivo retained the first spot with a 19.2% market share, followed by Apple at 18.0% and OPPO at 17.5%.
  • Also Read: Apple Anticipates India Production Share To Rise 25% In Attempt To Diversify Base Beyond China
  • Apple again impressed despite shortages faced by the iPhone 14 Pro versions and the comparatively lower popularity of the iPhone 14 series' non-Pro versions due to limited upgrades compared to the iPhone 13.
  • Apple's sales outperformed the country's market in 2022, falling by only 3% Y/Y.
  • Major Android OEMs like OPPO (-27% Y/Y), vivo (-23% Y/Y), and Xiaomi Corp XIACF XIACY (-19% Y/Y) saw significant Y/Y declines.
  • China's smartphone sales declined 14% Y/Y in 2022 to record their fifth consecutive year of decline. 
  • In Q4 2022, China's smartphone sales declined 15% Y/Y despite China's Covid relaxations. Apple posted a double-digit decline Y/Y in Q4.
  • Counterpoint expects a market turnaround once COVID-19 herd immunity happens, likely in Q2 2023.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 1.37% at $145.93 on Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved