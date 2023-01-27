These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK

Dividend Yield: 14.44%

14.44% MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $72 to $90 on Aug. 12, 2021. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 92%.

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $135 to $130 on Jan. 19, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%.

Recent News: Chesapeake Energy announced the sale of initial Eagle Ford Package for $1.425 billion.

Devon Energy Corporation DVN

Dividend Yield: 8.22%

8.22% Mizuho analyst Vincent Lovaglio maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $91 to $86 on Oct. 24, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 93%.

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $87 to $80 on Jan. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 93%.

Recent News: Devon Energy, during November, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB

Dividend Yield: 5.41%

5.41% Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $42 on Aug. 3, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

TD Securities analyst Linda Ezergailis maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $24 to $25 on Feb. 24, 2021. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Recent News: Williams agreed to acquire MountainWest Natural Gas Transmission and Storage Business from Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

