To celebrate Data Privacy Day, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google is rolling out a new feature for Android users that has already existed on Apple Inc.'s AAPL iOS devices.

What Happened: Android smartphone users will now be able to lock their Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication. The feature is already available for Chrome users using the application on iPhones.

To avail of this feature, Android users need to go to Chrome Settings. After that, tap on Privacy & Security and voila, turn ON "Lock incognito tabs when you close chrome."

The Incognito lock feature isn't available for everyone right now.

Apart from this feature, Google also recommends users regularly run Chrome's safety check on their desktops and smartphones, as it will alert them in case of compromised passwords or harmful extensions.

Google has also empowered users to manage their Chrome browsing data as they can now delete data by simply typing "clear browsing data" in the address bar and feeding the relevant period.

The aforementioned tips Google suggested so that users "stay safer online with Chrome."

Why It's Important: In 2021, Google started testing the locked Incognito mode on iPhones and iPads. A year later, the locked Incognito sessions first became available on Android. However, users needed to activate it via a flag, reported Engadget.

When users' devices are on Incognito lockdown mode, others won't be able to use their private browser to see what they are searching for without first verifying themselves via fingerprint authentication.

