Asbury Automotive Boosts Share Buyback By $108M

Asbury Automotive Group Inc ABG said its board of directors increased common stock repurchase authorization by $108 million.

stock repurchase authorization totals $200 million. For the full year 2022, the company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of its common stock for $287 million.

Year-to-date 2023, the company also repurchased about 115,000 shares for $20 million.

Asbury held $141.3 million in cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2022.

Price Action: ABG shares closed higher by 3.61% at $200.63 on Thursday.

