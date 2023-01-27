Match Overhauls Leadership Team To Drive Growth From Tinder, Hinge; Ropes In Snap Executive To Newly Created Role

- Match Group, Inc MTCH revamped its executive leadership team under CEO Bernard Kim with four key businesses Tinder, Hinge, Asia, and Evergreen & Emerging.
- The new organizational structure will likely maximize profitability, enhance growth, streamline operations, and prioritize new business opportunities.
- Gary Swidler, previously Chief Operating Officer and CFO of Match Group, will become President and CFO.
- Match roped in Snap Inc's SNAP Will Wu as Chief Technology Officer in a newly-created role.
- Wu gets credit for success stories, including "Discover," the "Chat" messaging feature, and Snap's social gaming initiative.
- Match named Malgosia Green, previously CEO of Plenty of Fish, as the CEO of Match Group Asia, based in Singapore.
- Green will oversee Pairs, Hyperconnect, and the Asia go-to-market teams in the newly created role.
- Match appointed Hesam Hosseini, former CEO of Match and Affinity brands, to the newly-created role of Evergreen & Emerging Brands' CEO.
- Wu will join Match Group at the end of Q1. All other appointments are effective immediately.
- Last November, KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson said Match should benefit from sustained growth at Hinge and a recovery in Tinder after meetings with Match's CFO and COO Gary Swidler post Q3 results.
- Price Action: MTCH shares closed higher by 2.45% at $51.78 on Thursday.
