Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy.

What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”

Snowden urged Musk to “take the risk” and said such solutions “will work.”

Why It Matters: Snowden was responding to The Intercept reporter Ryan Grim who pointed out that Musk had said that he had not been previously aware of the censorship of a BBC documentary on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The documentary touches on Modi’s role in a massacre that took place in 2002 in Western India. Twitter has reportedly blocked links to the documentary.

Snowden has hailed Twitter rival Nostr — a censorship-resistant social network— as a replacement for the Musk-led platform.

“The problem is that most major states are pressuring corporations to limit speech. The solution is to remove the ability to limit speech from corporate hands,” said Snowden.

Snowden did not specify an exact solution to the censorship problem until the time of writing in his Twitter thread addressed to Musk.

