Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a question online related to “outright censorship” carried out by the platform of a documentary by the BBC on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What Happened: Musk was asked by a Twitter user about his commitment to “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach” and the censorship of the documentary. The user highlighted a portion of text in a screenshot of a report from The Intercept. He asked Musk if the report was accurate.

“First I’ve heard. It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter worldwide overnight, while still running Tesla and SpaceX, among other things,” said Musk.

Why It Matters: Musk caved in to pressure from India to remove the documentary, according to The Intercept.

The documentary explores Modi’s role in a genocidal massacre carried out in the West Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, which Indian officials reportedly said was a “propaganda piece.”

Twitter has blocked tweets on the documentary from actor John Cusack and one by an Indian member of parliament, according to the report.

It should be noted that Musk has previously clarified that his interpretation of “free speech” is “that which matches the law.”

“I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask [the] government to pass laws to that effect,” said the entrepreneur in April.

