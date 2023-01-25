McDonald's Is Well Positioned Irrespective Of The Consumer Backdrop, Says Analyst

- Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of McDonald’s Corp MCD and raised the price target from $292 to $298.
- The analyst believes MCD strength continued in 4Q22 & overall sentiment remains positive broadly.
- Consensus models U.S. same-store sales (SSS) of 8.1%, which likely embeds low double-digit SSS in October & normalized SSS through the rest of 4Q, said the analyst.
- Consensus models 4Q EPS of $2.45, up 10% YOY, and EPS growth of 6.5% in 2023 and 9.5% in 2024, added the analyst.
- The analyst believes there could be an upside to 2023/2024 estimates from cost savings from the recently announced organizational restructuring as well as FX.
- Looking ahead into 2023, we like MCD’s defensive business model, believe MCD is well positioned to execute irrespective of the consumer backdrop, and believe MCD’s value leadership & operational strength should support relative resilience globally.
- The analyst believes MCD maintained momentum in 4Q, supported by a contribution from marketing, digital initiatives, and select menu innovation.
- The launch of the adult Happy Meal & return of Halloween Pails drove low double-digit SSS in October & record digital transactions.
- MCD generated 7.7 million digital app downloads in 4Q, the highest in the history of our data set, up nearly 50% YOY, and 2022 app download growth was up nearly 40%, outperforming all burger peers, added the analyst.
- Price Action: MCD shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $271.55 on the last check Wednesday.
