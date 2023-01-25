Why Fox Corporation Stock Is Rising Today

Fox Corporation FOXA FOX shares are trading higher by 2.68% to $31.45 Wednesday morning after the company's board of directors received a letter from Rupert Murdoch withdrawing the proposal to explore a potential combination of Fox and News Corporation NWSA.

Per a press release, in withdrawing the proposal, Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for the shareholders of Fox and News Corp at this time.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FOX has a 52-week high of $40.91 and a 52-week low of $26.35.