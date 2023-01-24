Nemaura Medical's Program Shows Weight Loss In 100% Of Participants

- Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD has announced initial results from patient studies of its metabolic health program Miboko with the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K.
- The initial pilot program recruited 30 individuals classified as obese according to their BMI.
- The first cohort of 10 patients enrolled in the program for over 12 weeks.
- Results from this cohort indicate that these individuals achieved an average weight loss of 3.7 pounds and an average BMI improvement of 0.6 after 10 weeks, with 100% of participants achieving some weight improvement.
- Participants' feedback shows that the body-worn sensor's use led to greater engagement and an element of gamification that is anticipated to lead to sustained use and encourage incremental dietary and lifestyle changes through a combination of personalized data and targeted education modules.
- Participants expressed their willingness to continue with the program.
- The Miboko program is the first to integrate a daily-wear non-invasive glucose sensor with a lifestyle app, which includes a recording of food and drink, educational content, and an analytics platform.
- Price Action: NMRD shares are up 4.46% at $2.21 on the last check Tuesday.
