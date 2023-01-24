Nemaura Medical's Program Shows Weight Loss In 100% Of Participants

by

Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD has announced initial results from patient studies of its metabolic health program Miboko with the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K.

The initial pilot program recruited 30 individuals classified as obese according to their BMI.

The first cohort of 10 patients enrolled in the program for over 12 weeks.

Results from this cohort indicate that these individuals achieved an average weight loss of 3.7 pounds and an average BMI improvement of 0.6 after 10 weeks, with 100% of participants achieving some weight improvement.

Participants' feedback shows that the body-worn sensor's use led to greater engagement and an element of gamification that is anticipated to lead to sustained use and encourage incremental dietary and lifestyle changes through a combination of personalized data and targeted education modules.

Participants expressed their willingness to continue with the program.

The Miboko program is the first to integrate a daily-wear non-invasive glucose sensor with a lifestyle app, which includes a recording of food and drink, educational content, and an analytics platform.

Price Action: NMRD shares are up 4.46% at $2.21 on the last check Tuesday.

