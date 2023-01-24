ñol


CarMax Partners With UVeye For AI-Enhanced Condition Reports On Wholesale Vehicles

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2023 11:24 AM | 1 min read
  • CarMax Inc KMX has partnered with UVeye on automated vehicle assessment technology through AI-enhanced condition reports for wholesale buyers of vehicles sold at auction.
  • UVeye is a computer vision tech company that develops automated vehicle inspection systems powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware.
  • CarMax, which invested in UVeye in 2021, has been working on innovative inspection solutions for the auction space. CarMax moved its auction sales online in 2020.
  • CarMax has installed the technology in several wholesale locations and uses UVeye to scan the body, tires, and undercarriage of vehicles to produce a user-friendly online report with high-resolution photos.
  • The system also can detect issues such as frame damage, missing parts, fluid leaks, brake and exhaust-system issues. 
  • "We've been impressed with UVeye's technology, and we believe it will help us maximize efficiencies in our wholesale auction process," said Dave Unice, VP of Merchandising Operations.
  • CarMax intends to continue to roll out the system across its wholesale business, which sold more than 706,000 vehicles in the last fiscal year.
  • Price Action: KMX shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $67.86 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

