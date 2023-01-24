Meta Platforms Inc.‘s META Facebook application and Messenger may get a few updates, which might make your experience on the platform more convenient.

What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem took to Twitter to share a new feature that Facebook is testing to add to the app footer on Apple Inc.‘s AAPL iOS devices.

If this feature is introduced, Facebook users will soon be able to send friend requests and messages directly without the additional hassle of going to others’ profiles.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also announced that the platform is introducing some new features, including link previews, custom emojis and themes for end-to-end encrypted chats on Facebook Messenger.

Melissa Miranda, product manager at Meta, said, “Over the next few months, more people will continue to see some of their chats gradually being upgraded with an extra layer of protection provided by end-to-end encryption.”

Miranda further added that all individual threads would be chosen through a random process so “there isn’t a negative impact” on users’ chat experience on the platform.

Why It’s Important: Meta didn’t start 2022 on a high note. In fact, it was reported that for the first time in its 17-year history, Facebook, the tech giant’s flagship social media platform, witnessed a decline in its user base.

The social media bigwig, which was once a rage among netizens, is facing tough competition from China-based TikTok and Snapchat for users’ attention and retention.

