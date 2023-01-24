The Pro version of OpenAI‘s chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — that has the internet swooning over its cutting-edge abilities is now reportedly available for some users. The company, however, hasn’t released any official announcement yet.

What Happened: The testing days of chatGPT might soon be over, as some Twitter users stated that they paid $42 to use the Pro version of this AI-powered platform.

Many Twitter users, including full stack developers, posted screen recordings and screenshots on the microblogging site, depicting what seemed like payment to OpenAI as proof. They also showed where the Pro update is available and how it works.

According to them, Pro chatGPT users will have access to the site even when “demand is high.” They’ll also get faster response and priority access to new features.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Here are some top tweets about chatGPT Pro:

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, OpenAI took to its official Discord channel to share a waiting list for “ChatGPT Professional.” The company then said it was looking to monetize its AI chatbot and allow users to register for early access, reported The Verge.

While many users appear to be hailing the Pro version of chaGPT, others shared their disappointment over the $42 price tag.

It is important to note that OpenAI hasn’t released any official statement regarding the $42 price tag. The features and pricing could change by the time chatGPT Pro is launched, the report noted.

