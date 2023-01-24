5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

MarineMax HZO - P/E: 3.86 G-III Apparel Group GIII - P/E: 4.5 Tri Pointe Homes TPH - P/E: 4.26 FGI Industries FGI - P/E: 5.44 Sonic Automotive SAH - P/E: 5.34

Most recently, MarineMax reported earnings per share at $1.9, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $3.17. G-III Apparel Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.39 in Q2 to $1.35 now. Most recently, Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share at $1.45, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $1.33. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.78%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.69% last quarter.

This quarter, FGI Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.1 in Q2 and is now $0.11. Sonic Automotive saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.45 in Q2 to $2.23 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.51%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.51% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.