Land, Sea And Air: Elon Musk's Starlink Teams Up With Major RV Manufacturer To Provide Internet In Remote Locations

The world’s largest manufacturer of RVs is partnering with Starlink to bring internet connectivity to more people as they travel to remote locations. Here’s a look at the latest from Starlink and how the unit of Elon Musk’s SpaceX is disrupting land, sea and air.

What Happened: Leading RV manufacturer Thor Industries THO recently announced a partnership with SpaceX-owned unit Starlink to add the internet connectivity system to select RVs. The news comes around a month after Thor Industries reported quarterly financial results.

Thor will integrate Starlink inside select RVs that will provide customers with high-speed, low-latency internet in the vehicles, even when it is in motion.

The Starlink option will be available in select RVs beginning in 2023. With the announcement, Thor becomes the first RV original equipment manufacturer to work directly with Starlink.

The Thor lineup of RVs includes popular brands like Airstream, Entegra, Jayco, Tiffin, Dutchmen, Heartland and Thor Motor Coach.

Starlink will help give RV owners reliable internet connectivity, including in remote areas. The partnership follows a study conducted by Thor of RV owners in the U.S. and Canada that found 74% of respondents say high-speed internet and Wi-Fi were very important when considering which RV to purchase.

“This agreement is a big step towards providing constant internet connection for RVers everywhere,” Thor Industries CEO Bob Martin said. “Whether for work, staying in touch with family and friends, or streaming entertainment, a reliable internet connection is a must-have for today’s RVer.”

Why It’s Important: Starlink has quickly become one of the most important units of SpaceX, a space exploration company founded by Elon Musk. SpaceX was recently valued at $140 billion.

Starlink has offered internet connectivity in areas of the world experiencing war like Ukraine, and also to remote locations like Antarctica that have limited internet options.

Starlink has expanded its offerings through partnerships with leading airlines and also cruise ships and sea vessels. Through the recent partnership, Starlink is now truly connecting users across land, sea and air and could become one of the leading internet providers around the world.

A prior Starlink offering to RV customers has landed more than 30,000 subscriptions according to Drive Tesla Canada, which could suggest strong demand from the RV community.

In the air, Starlink has begun announcing partners and the internet service could soon replace currently available in-flight WiFi options.

Cruise ships could be the other big area that will utilize Starlink for internet during times at sea. In August 2022, Royal Caribbean RCL announced that Starlink would be installed on many of its cruise ships and most new vessels.

The partnership for Thor could be a good way for Starlink to differentiate its offerings from competitors, with high-speed internet going from a luxury to something that more people are thinking about as a necessity on long camping trips.

Starlink can continue to introduce itself to new markets and grab customers in sectors and markets where internet providers have not been able to gain much traction.

Photo: Shutterstock