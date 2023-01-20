The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states.

Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would be timed for 2035 — the same year that California has pledged to phase out gas-powered cars. The proposal is mostly being viewed as a tongue-in-cheek response to progressive overreach in California.

Even if Wyoming manages to stamp out the EV revolution within its borders, it would be little consolation to the anti-EV lawmakers. California has a population over 52 times greater than Wyoming’s, and in late 2022, the Golden State surpassed Germany as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

If California were a country, only three nations would have a higher gross domestic product. They are, in order, the remaining 49 U.S. states, China and Japan. France, Italy, Brazil and the United Kingdom all have smaller economies than the $3.63 trillion in economic activity California achieved in 2022.

This dynamic is consequential to the clean energy transition because, in many ways, as California goes, so goes the nation. For example, the Trump administration sued California over its clean energy standards in 2018 because it knew that the biggest car manufacturers — from Ford Motor Co. F and General Motors Co. GM to Toyota Motor Corp. TM — would manufacture vehicles to comply with California’s energy regulations over the looser ones of the Trump White House rather than forgo such a massive market.

Of course, President Joe Biden’s rise to the White House made that legal conflict moot. Today, the White House and California’s state government are working in tandem to hasten the transition to electric vehicles — including the federal initiative to spend $7.5 billion building America’s first-ever national network of EV charging stations.

But even this historic network of chargers pales in comparison to the $369 billion the federal government is spending to boost solar, wind, thermal and new battery technologies. This $369 billion package is not just the largest single sum the U.S. government has ever spent to boost clean energy, it’s the largest by far. Among numerous clean energy carveouts, it allows taxpayers to claim a 30% deduction on solar installation costs on their homes or businesses through 2032.

