Unifi Inc UFI expects second-quarter FY23 sales of $135 million - $137 million, against the consensus of $142.15 million.

The company specified that the demand trends across apparel producers continue to weigh on its near-term operating performance.

The company expects a Q2 gross margin of (5.5%) – (6.5%). Unifi sees an operating loss of $(19) million - $(21) million in the quarter.

UFI sees Adjusted EBITDA of ($12.0) million - ($14.0) million, compared to the previous expectation of $0.0 million - ($5.0) million.

"Our business continued to face a difficult operating environment in the second fiscal quarter, and our results for the period are a reflection of continued demand disruption from inventory destocking and slowed global apparel production, which has been influenced by, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 in China,” said CEO Eddie Ingle.

In response to these temporary challenges, the company said it executed several cost controls, with other savings measures ongoing.

Price Action : UFI shares are trading lower by 10.79% at $7.94 on the last check Thursday.

