Concert Pharmaceuticals, Coeur Mining And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares jumped 42.8% to $7.97. Gorilla Technology Group completed the acquisition of the tech stack of SeeQuestor Limited.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNCE shares rose 20.2% to $8.30 after Sun Pharma announced it will acquire the company.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC gained 15.7% to $10.30.
- EHang Holdings Limited EH jumped 15.4% to $13.07.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU surged 12.5% to $45.72. New Oriental Education & Technology Group recently posted mixed Q2 results.
- Neonode Inc. NEON climbed 10.1% to $14.20. Neonode recently won an IPR patent trial initiated by Google.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM gained 9.6% to $9.49.
- NextDecade Corporation NEXT rose 9.6% to $5.71. NextDecade and Itochu Corporation executed 1.0 MTPA LNG sale and purchase agreement.
- HUYA Inc. HUYA surged 8.8% to $5.16.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX jumped 8.6% to $2.7150.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE rose 8.3% to $3.9750. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from Sell to Hold and raised the price target from $3 to $4.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC gained 4% to $9.86. UBS upgraded CureVac from Neutral to Buy and announced an $18 price target.
