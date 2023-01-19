Watch This Tesla Model S Plaid Destroy A Dyno Machine

The Tesla Inc TSLA Model S Plaid is one of the most powerful production vehicles on the road with a 0 to 60 time of 1.99 seconds, 1,020 horsepower and a peak of 1,050 pound-feet of torque in Drag Strip Mode.

When testing the power of a dyno machine, a group in Germany got more than they bargained for.

The tweet said: "In a German repair shop, the Tesla Model S Plaid’s brutal instant torque destroyed the tension belt of the Dyno in two! 😲

The belt is used to handle 2 tons of weight they said. They’ve tested many powerful cars, but this was the first time this ever happened!"

A dyno machine is used to measure force, torque and power. It is often used to test the power of vehicles and collect data without having to drive anywhere.

When placed on this dyno, the instant torque of the Model S destroyed the tension belt of the machine. In the video, a crunch can be heard as the car almost wiggles free of the chains holding it back.

It's safe to say no data was collected on this day, other than the fact a more robust dyno machine is needed.

The Model S Plaid was among the Tesla models that recently received a price cut by Tesla.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla