Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday compared the U.S. and its allies' collective response against Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine to that of Adolf Hitler's "final solution" to eradicate European Jews.

What Happened: Lavrov said Washington had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve "the Russian question" using a similar tactic as Napoleon and the Nazis, reported Reuters.

He slammed the U.S. and its European allies for using Ukraine as a proxy and said, "they are waging war against our country with the same task: the 'final solution' of the Russian question."

"Just as Hitler wanted a 'final solution' to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians ... they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat."

The ‘Final Solution to the Jewish Question' was the official code name for ​​Hitler's Holocaust blueprint that led to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews — about two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe.

Last year in May, Lavrov had caused an international furor and drew angry protests from Israel with remarks about Hitler — when he said the Nazi leader had "Jewish blood."

Meanwhile, the foreign minister also said that the Kremlin had yet to see any serious proposals for peace talks in the Ukraine war and that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's suggestions were absurd.

