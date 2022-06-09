Vladimir Putin's Hardline Mouthpiece Suggests Attacking Germany After Ukraine

A top Russian news presenter, who has been dubbed "Putin's Voice," in a Russian state TV show suggested that Moscow should teach Germany a lesson 'again' after their culture minister jokingly told Russia, "fu*k you."

In a clip widely spreading on social media platforms, Russia-1 presenter Vladimir Solovyov is seen calling Germany's government full of "idiots, scoundrels, cads, and rascals."

This came after Germany's Culture Minister Claudia Roth visited the Ukrainian port city of Odesa and was presented with two stamps commemorating the sinking of the Russian Black Sea fleet flagship Moskva. One of the stamps depicted a man raising his middle finger — an apparent reference to the heroic Ukrainian soldier who famously radioed, "Russian warship, go fu*k yourself."

Roth, displaying the stamps to a photographer, said, "this is Russia," and "and this is 'fu*k you.'" While everyone standing there chuckled, Roth, after realizing, tweaked her message by saying, "Fu*k you, ship."

Solovyov accused the minister of deliberately insulting Russia while "pretending that she is translating what's written on the stamp."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's hardline mouthpiece inquired, "What are we to do now?" and further making references to Russia's deadly clash with Nazi Germany during World War II, said, "are we to once again shake the dust off Teutonic graves with the powerful march of Soviet boots? Otherwise, they will never understand?"

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for over three months now. Ten thousand Ukraninan civilians remain trapped in the eastern city of Severodonetsk as heavy battles continue in the war-ridden country.

