Tesla Inc TSLA is facing allegations from the largest union in Germany over staff working conditions.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led automaker’s workers are in regular contact with IG Metall, a metalworkers’ union in Germany. The union said that a growing number of workers at Tesla have reported longer working hours with little free time, reported Reuters.

“Workers started at Tesla with great enthusiasm for the project. Over time we are observing that this enthusiasm is withering," said Irene Schulz of IG Metall Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen, according to the report.

"Tesla is not doing enough to improve working conditions and is leaving too little time for leisure, family and recovery."

Why It Matters: IG Metall said that workers are fearful of discussing work conditions in the open due to non-disclosure agreements they were told to sign along with their work contracts, reported Reuters.

The automaker has reportedly advertised the role of a "Security Intelligence Investigator" which will partner with the company’s legal and human resources department in collecting “on-the-ground information both within and beyond Tesla walls” to protect it from threats.

Local politicians from both center-left SPD and center-right CDU have called for inquiries both by Tesla and local government, according to Reuters.

“The state government of Brandenburg must enforce occupational safety through close controls at Tesla," said Christian Baeumler of the Christian Democrats to local media, according to the report.

Last year, Musk’s return-to-office push was met with resistance in Germany by IG Metall.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 0.9% lower at $122.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.

