National Instruments, Virgin Galactic And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 25 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Arrival ARVL gained 36% to $0.7358.

ioneer Ltd IONR climbed 21.6% to $16.30. U.S. Department Of Energy offered conditional commitment for a loan of up to $700 million for the Rhyolite Ridge Project.

National Instruments Corporation NATI rose 17.4% to $47.14 after the company announced it has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic options, including interest from potential acquirers.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. REPX rose 16.6% to $34.48.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares gained 15.4% to $5.33 after the company announced an updated leadership structure to support commercial spaceline operations. The company said Swami Iyer, president of Aerospace Systems, will be departing from his position, effective Thursday. He will continue to serve as an advisor to CEO Michael Colglazier until March 3.

I-Mab IMAB gained 15.4% to $7.37.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 14.3% to $3.85.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc ALXO gained 13.8% to $10.45.

EHang Holdings Ltd – ADR EH gained 13.7% to $14.81.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA climbed 12.5% to $7.91.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI gained 12.3% to $3.43.

HUYA Inc – ADR HUYA climbed 11% to $5.37. HUYA amended license agreement for broadcasting league of legends matches with a Tencent affiliate.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc VYGR gained 10.2% to $10.24. Voyager Therapeutics recently announced a strategic collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences to advance multiple gene therapies for the treatment of neurological diseases.

Morphosys Ag MOR gained 9.6% to $4.58.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd – ADR MNSO gained 9.2% to $13.80.

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA gained 7% to $94.07 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $105 to $132.

