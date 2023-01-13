ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Flux Power Boosts Credit Capacity With Silicon Valley Bank

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 13, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
Flux Power Boosts Credit Capacity With Silicon Valley Bank
  • Flux Power Holdings Inc FLUX has expanded the available credit under its existing facility with Silicon Valley Bank.
  • The amended agreement expands the available capacity of the facility from $8 million to $14.0 million.
  • The facility will support higher working capital requirements related to increased customer demand. The fourth amendment includes but is not limited to increasing the amount.
  • "We are pleased to have entered into this amended credit facility providing $6.0 million in increased availability on our asset-based lending line, providing the additional cash to fund the inventory and receivables needed to meet our targeted growth goals," said CEO Ron Dutt.
  • Flux Power designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of various industrial and commercial sectors, including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage.
  • Price Action: FLUX shares are trading flat at $4.86 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksFinancingGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved