ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Thom Browne Wins Lawsuit Against Adidas In Three-Stripe Logo Trademark

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 13, 2023 7:57 AM | 1 min read
Thom Browne Wins Lawsuit Against Adidas In Three-Stripe Logo Trademark
  • A Manhattan jury ruled that Adidas AG ADDDF ADDYY failed to prove luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's use of stripes on its clothing violated the sportswear giant's signature three-stripe trademark.
  • The jury found the fashion house's parallel stripe designs were not likely to cause consumer confusion with Adidas' products, ending a trial that began on January 3, Reuters reports
  • Adidas prosecuted New York designer Thom Browne's brand in 2021, claiming Thom Browne's four-bar and "Grosgrain" stripe patterns on its shoes and high-end activewear violated its three-stripe trademark rights.
  • Adidas eyed over $7.8 million in damages, plus additional punitive damages and a cut of Thom Browne's infringing sales. It also urged a court order stopping Thom Browne from using the designs.
  • Thom Browne previously used a three-bar design on its clothing, changing it to the four-stripe design after Adidas opposed it in 2007.
  • Thom Browne said the confusion was unlikely, citing their different markets, customers, and price points. It also said stripes were a standard design element for clothing.
  • Price Action: ADDDF shares traded at $158.88 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsLegalMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved