Thom Browne Wins Lawsuit Against Adidas In Three-Stripe Logo Trademark

A Manhattan jury ruled that Adidas AG ADDDF ADDYY failed to prove luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's use of stripes on its clothing violated the sportswear giant's signature three-stripe trademark.

failed to prove luxury brand use of stripes on its clothing violated the sportswear giant's signature three-stripe trademark. The jury found the fashion house's parallel stripe designs were not likely to cause consumer confusion with Adidas' products, ending a trial that began on January 3, Reuters reports.

Adidas prosecuted New York designer Thom Browne's brand in 2021, claiming Thom Browne's four-bar and "Grosgrain" stripe patterns on its shoes and high-end activewear violated its three-stripe trademark rights.

Adidas eyed over $7.8 million in damages, plus additional punitive damages and a cut of Thom Browne's infringing sales. It also urged a court order stopping Thom Browne from using the designs.

Thom Browne previously used a three-bar design on its clothing, changing it to the four-stripe design after Adidas opposed it in 2007.

Thom Browne said the confusion was unlikely, citing their different markets, customers, and price points. It also said stripes were a standard design element for clothing.

Price Action: ADDDF shares traded at $158.88 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

