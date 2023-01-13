ñol

Volkswagen Makes Changes To Mexico, Canada Supervisory Boards: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 13, 2023 7:22 AM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY has made changes in its Mexico and Canada supervisory boards, Reuters reported.
  • Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si has been appointed as the chairman of Volkswagen’s Mexican supervisory board.
  • Sales & Marketing Officer at Volkswagen of America, Andrew Savvas, will become the chairman of the company’s Canadian supervisory board.
  • Both appointments will take effect immediately, said the company.
  • Also ReadVolkswagen Warns On Persistent Semiconductor Supply Bottlenecks In 2023
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 2.26% at $17.85 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

