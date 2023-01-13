Volkswagen Makes Changes To Mexico, Canada Supervisory Boards: Report

- Volkswagen AG VWAGY has made changes in its Mexico and Canada supervisory boards, Reuters reported.
- Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si has been appointed as the chairman of Volkswagen’s Mexican supervisory board.
- Sales & Marketing Officer at Volkswagen of America, Andrew Savvas, will become the chairman of the company’s Canadian supervisory board.
- Both appointments will take effect immediately, said the company.
- Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 2.26% at $17.85 on Thursday.
