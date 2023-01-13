Volkswagen Makes Changes To Mexico, Canada Supervisory Boards: Report

by

Volkswagen AG VWAGY has made changes in its Mexico and Canada supervisory boards, Reuters reported.

Volkswagen of America President and CEO Pablo Di Si has been appointed as the chairman of Volkswagen's Mexican supervisory board.

Sales & Marketing Officer at Volkswagen of America, Andrew Savvas, will become the chairman of the company’s Canadian supervisory board.

Both appointments will take effect immediately, said the company.

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed higher by 2.26% at $17.85 on Thursday.

VWAGY shares closed higher by 2.26% at $17.85 on Thursday. Photo Via Company

