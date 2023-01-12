ñol

Coty Renews License Agreement With Jil Sander

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 11:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Coty Inc COTY has renewed its license agreement with Jil Sander fashion house and agreed to proceed with a long-running partnership between the two companies. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The license agreement renewal will strengthen the existing business partnership and pave the way for a new 10-year strategic project.
  • The new project will see Jil Sander brand stepping into the global ultra-premium fragrances' segment for the first time ever. 
  • "Our shared ambition of accelerating the brand's momentum will guide the latest chapter of our partnership, as we pursue further growth of the fragrance line," said CEO Sue Y. Nabi.
  • Price Action: COTY shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $9.31 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

