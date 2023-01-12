Coty Renews License Agreement With Jil Sander

by

Coty Inc COTY has renewed its license agreement with Jil Sander fashion house and agreed to proceed with a long-running partnership between the two companies. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The new project will see Jil Sander brand stepping into the global ultra-premium fragrances' segment for the first time ever.

"Our shared ambition of accelerating the brand's momentum will guide the latest chapter of our partnership, as we pursue further growth of the fragrance line," said CEO Sue Y. Nabi.

Price Action: COTY shares are trading higher by 0.16% at $9.31 on the last check Thursday.

