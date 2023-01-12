China Has Banned Photos, Videos Of Cemeteries To Conceal Actual COVID-19 Death Toll: Radio Free Asia

Xi Jinping's China has banned people in Tibet from taking photos or recording videos at local cemeteries amid worldwide criticism for hiding the actual COVID-19 death toll.

What Happened: To keep news of rising COVID deaths in the region from reaching the outside world, Chinese authorities are clamping down on its people, sources have revealed to Radio Free Asia, a U.S.-government-funded private non-profit news service.

The anonymous sources on Tuesday said that deaths in China's Tibet region have continued to climb since Beijing eased COVID curbs last month. Around 15 to 20 bodies are brought each day to a cemetery in Tibet Autonomous Region's Drigung and to other cemeteries in the capital of Lhasa, added the report.

"The Chinese government has placed tight restrictions around the cemeteries in Lhasa," the source said, and added, “People are not allowed to take pictures or videos of the scenes in the cemeteries or to share them."

Several satellite images of a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, reported The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, the Xi-led administration continued to insist that fewer than 40 people have died in China of COVID-19 since Dec. 7, when it lifted the ‘zero-COVID’ restrictions.

