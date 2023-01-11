Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Wednesday as optimism over a decline in inflation gained momentum ahead of the release of consumer price index data on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.76% higher while the Dow Jones ended Wednesday's session up 0.8%. The S&P 500 gained 1.28%. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla ended 3.68% higher. The company is close to a preliminary deal to set up a factory in Indonesia, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The plant would manufacture as many as 1 million cars a year, the report said. The discussions included plans around multiple facilities that would serve different functions across production and supply chains, it said.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple ended 2.11% higher on Wednesday. The company is reportedly planning to start making its own custom displays on its smartwatches and iPhone screens from next year.

3. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV: Shares of the company closed 276.12% higher on Wednesday following news it reached 2 gigawatt-hours worth of battery capacity in the form of customer demand.

4. KB Home KBH: Shares of the company closed 3.13% higher but lost 2.89% in extended trading. KB Home said fourth-quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.98 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The U.S. homebuilder reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which missed estimates of $2.87 per share.

5. Fisker Inc FSR: Shares of Fisker ended Wednesday’s session 6.65% higher, in line with the stock price movement of companies in the auto and auto component space ahead of Thursday's inflation and jobless claims data release.

