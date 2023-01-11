What's Going On With Alphabet Shares Today

Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL and Alphabet Inc Class C GOOG shares are trading higher going into the close of Wednesday's session. Shares of companies in the broader communications, media and entertainment industry are trading higher ahead of Thursday's CPI and jobless claims data. Investor hopes of slowing inflation could lead to expectations of softer future Fed policy.

What's Going On In The Broader Market?

The market is anticipating a critical consumer price index (CPI) inflation reading coming on Thursday morning.

Economists are expecting the U.S. Labor Department to report 6.5% CPI inflation in December, down from 7.1% in November and a peak of 9.1% in June. Economists are also projecting that core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, gained 5.7% in December versus 6% in the previous month...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alphabet Inc Class A is trading higher by 2.85% to $90.94.