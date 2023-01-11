ñol

StanChart Weighs Sale Of $4B Aircraft Leasing Division As Macro Headwinds Weigh

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 11, 2023 8:41 AM | 1 min read
  • Standard Chartered PLC SCBFY eyes strategic options for its aviation unit, including a sale.
  • The aviation finance business represents around 2% of the total Group income and 1% of Group RWA.
  • Standard Chartered reportedly owned a fleet worth $3.7 billion, Reuters reports.
  • On January 5, United Arab Emirate-based First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) shared and ultimately abandoned a takeover bid.
  • Commenting on the announcement, Simon Cooper, CEO of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking and Europe & Americas at Standard Chartered, said, "We believe that a new owner can drive the next phase of growth whilst we continue to focus on our commitment to improve shareholder returns and delivering on our 2024 targets."
  • The complexities of taking over the sprawling bank could hinder any deal, the report cited analysts and investors at the time of the FAB statement.
  • The global aircraft leasing business faced challenges from inflation and rising borrowing costs despite the rebound in aviation demand.
  • Price Action: SCBFY shares closed at $16.76 on Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsAsset SalesMedia

