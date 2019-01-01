QQQ
Range
13.58 - 14.55
Vol / Avg.
38.9K/34.8K
Div / Yield
0.42/2.95%
52 Wk
10.88 - 16.03
Mkt Cap
22.1B
Payout Ratio
20.2
Open
14.55
P/E
11.89
EPS
0.42
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Standard Chartered Bank was established in 1853 by Royal Charter in the United Kingdom, with the holding company Standard Chartered PLC incorporated in 1969. The bank is domiciled in the U.K., and provides banking services across 60 countries, primarily in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom. The bulk of the business is in corporate and transaction banking, financial markets, and corporate finance. The bank also has a strong retail franchise in Hong Kong, Singapore, and selective countries in Africa.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Standard Chartered Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Standard Chartered (SCBFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Standard Chartered (OTCPK: SCBFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Standard Chartered's (SCBFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Standard Chartered.

Q

What is the target price for Standard Chartered (SCBFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Standard Chartered

Q

Current Stock Price for Standard Chartered (SCBFY)?

A

The stock price for Standard Chartered (OTCPK: SCBFY) is $14.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:52:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Standard Chartered (SCBFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Standard Chartered.

Q

When is Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFY) reporting earnings?

A

Standard Chartered does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Standard Chartered (SCBFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Standard Chartered.

Q

What sector and industry does Standard Chartered (SCBFY) operate in?

A

Standard Chartered is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.