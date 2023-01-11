- Broadwind Inc BWEN has received $175 million in new tower orders from a global wind turbine manufacturer.
- The company will produce the ordered tower sections at both its Abilene and Manitowoc facilities.
- The two-year order secures approximately 50% of optimal tower production capacity across Broadwind's facilities in 2023 and 2024.
- The order also qualifies for advanced manufacturing tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed into law in 2022.
- Fulfillment of the new order will occur during the full year 2023 and conclude by the end of 2024.
- "This important win will support a balanced production schedule over the next two years, materially increase system-wide facility utilization, and drive improved economies of scale across our organization,” said CEO Eric Blashford.
- Price Action: BWEN shares are trading higher by 58.85% at $3.59 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
