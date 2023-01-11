Tesla Eyes Over $770M Spend In Giga Factory Expansion

- Texas Department of Licensing and Registration filings disclosed that Tesla, Inc TSLA plans to spend over $770 million on constructing electric vehicle facilities there.
- Tesla earmarked funds for activities including battery cell testing and manufacturing, cathode and drive unit manufacturing, and a die shop, among other things, CNBC reports.
- The Elon Musk-led EV maker officially launched its Texas electric vehicle and battery factory in April 2022.
- Today, Tesla manufactures some of its Model Y crossover utility vehicles in Austin and looks to monetize its science fiction-inspired Cybertruck.
- After Tesla initially introduced its Austin factory and another vehicle assembly plant outside of Berlin in Germany, Musk called both facilities "gigantic money furnaces" in an interview.
- Tesla held $21.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 2.27% at $121.55 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
