Eastern Company Names Mark Hernandez As Next CEO

Eastern Co EML has named Mark Hernandez as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 23, 2023.

Hernandez is currently a member of the Board of Directors.

He will succeed August (Gus) Vlak, who has served as CEO since 2016.

Hernandez has led Navistar's global manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics since 2018, most recently as Executive Vice President.

He graduated cum laude from the United States Naval Academy.

"He brings extensive management, manufacturing and industry experience which will benefit our existing operations and provide valuable insight to our acquisition efforts," said James Mitarotonda, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Price Action: EML shares are trading higher by 4.72% at $22.40 on the last check Tuesday.