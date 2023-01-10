Eastern Company Names Mark Hernandez As Next CEO

Eastern Co EML has named Mark Hernandez as its Chief Executive Officer, effective January 23, 2023.
- Hernandez is currently a member of the Board of Directors.
- He will succeed August (Gus) Vlak, who has served as CEO since 2016.
- Hernandez has led Navistar's global manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics since 2018, most recently as Executive Vice President.
- He graduated cum laude from the United States Naval Academy.
- "He brings extensive management, manufacturing and industry experience which will benefit our existing operations and provide valuable insight to our acquisition efforts," said James Mitarotonda, Chair of the Board of Directors.
- Price Action: EML shares are trading higher by 4.72% at $22.40 on the last check Tuesday.
