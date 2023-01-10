Renault Signs MOU With PUNCH Torino For Low-Emission Diesel Engines

- Renault ADR RNLSY and PUNCH Torino, a center of excellence for propulsion systems and electronics, have signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for low-emission diesel engines.
- Under the terms of the agreement, PUNCH will purchase, use and sell the current and future Renault 4-cylinder Diesel engines.
- The collaboration is based on the long-term experience of Renault Group in the engines’ production and the expertise of PUNCH Torino as reference of advanced low emission diesel propulsion systems and electronics.
- The partnership on low-emission diesel engines for LCVs, will be brought by Renault Group to the Horse project business announced during its Capital Market Day.
- Production of engines for the partners needs will be based at Renault Group’s Cléon plant in Normandy, France.
- PUNCH will benefit from the long-term experience of Renault Group in the engines’ production and the technical skills of Cleon’s teams.
- Renault Group will benefit from PUNCH Torino’s extensive engineering competence in engines’ development.
- This agreement will set the foundation for potential future cooperation between the parties, including hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engines.
- Price Action: RNLSY shares closed lower by 1.31% at $7.56 on Monday.
