BMW Group Registers 4.8% Vehicle Sales Decline In 2022

- German luxury vehicle brand BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY delivered 2.4 million vehicles in 2022, a 4.8% decline year-on-year.
- The decrease is due to the headwinds from supply bottlenecks, China's pandemic lockdowns and the war in Ukraine.
- The BMW brand sold a total of 2.1 million, a 5.1% decline Y/Y.
- The group's BEV sales jumped 107.7% Y/Y to 215,755 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles.
- In the fourth quarter, the BMW Group reported sales growth of 10.6%, with 651,798 vehicles delivered to customers.
- Also Read: BMW Invests In US Startup Jetti Resources, Eyes Novel Process For Copper Extraction
- In future, the BMW Group will rely on direct sales in 24 European markets, with agents acting as sales representatives, creating the necessary conditions for a seamless transition between the online and offline customer experience.
- "We are confident we can build on this success in 2023, as we continue to see particularly high order intake for our fully-electric models," said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.
- Also Read: BMW Plans To Invest €2B In Hungary Plant
- Price Action: BMWYY shares closed higher by 0.22% at $31.91 on Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.