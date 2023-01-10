BMW Group Registers 4.8% Vehicle Sales Decline In 2022

by

German luxury vehicle brand BMW ( Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR ) BMWYY delivered 2.4 million vehicles in 2022, a 4.8% decline year-on-year.

The BMW brand sold a total of 2.1 million, a 5.1% decline Y/Y.

The group's BEV sales jumped 107.7% Y/Y to 215,755 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles.

In the fourth quarter, the BMW Group reported sales growth of 10.6%, with 651,798 vehicles delivered to customers.

Also Read :

In future, the BMW Group will rely on direct sales in 24 European markets, with agents acting as sales representatives, creating the necessary conditions for a seamless transition between the online and offline customer experience.

"We are confident we can build on this success in 2023, as we continue to see particularly high order intake for our fully-electric models," said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.

Also Read :

BMWYY shares closed higher by 0.22% at $31.91 on Monday.

