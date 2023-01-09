by

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU raised its fourth-quarter FY22 revenue outlook to $2.660 billion - $2.700 billion (consensus $2.67 billion), representing a 25% - 27% increase Y/Y. The previous guidance range was $2.605 billion to $2.655 billion.

raised its fourth-quarter FY22 revenue outlook to $2.660 billion - $2.700 billion (consensus $2.67 billion), representing a 25% - 27% increase Y/Y. The previous guidance range was $2.605 billion to $2.655 billion. Meanwhile, the company tightened its Q4 EPS guidance to $4.22 - $4.27 (consensus $4.30) from the previous outlook of $4.20 - $4.30.

Lululemon expects its Q4 gross margin to decline 90 – 110 basis points compared to its previous expectation for an increase of 10 - 20 basis points.

CEO Calvin McDonald, commented, "We are pleased with our continued revenue growth and momentum in the business, as our teams navigate a dynamic macro-backdrop. In Q4, traffic remains strong across both physical and digital channels, and we anticipate delivering another quarter of solid earnings growth consistent with our updated EPS forecast."

Also Read : Wells Fargo Upgrades Lululemon Athletica On Sustained Momentum

: Wells Fargo Upgrades Lululemon Athletica On Sustained Momentum Price Action: LULU shares are trading lower by 9.83% at $296.88 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

LULU shares are trading lower by 9.83% at $296.88 in the premarket on the last check Monday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.