Hyatt Regency Brand Enters One Of The Oldest Mediterranean Cities

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 9, 2023 6:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Hyatt Hotels Corporation H has opened Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark, located in Balçova, Turkey.
  • Balcova is one of the oldest cities in the Mediterranean.
  • The establishment marks the sixth Hyatt branded property in Turkey, and the second Hyatt Regency hotel in the country.
  • The hotel has 160 guestrooms with views over the Gulf of Izmir. 
  • "This is a monumental day – we are excited to welcome guests and World of Hyatt members to the culturally rich port city of Izmir," said Zafer Canbaz, the hotel's general manager.
  • Also Read: Hyatt Hotels Q3 Earnings Exceed Expectations
  • Price Action: H shares closed higher by 3.52% at $95.22 on Friday.

