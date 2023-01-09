Hyatt Regency Brand Enters One Of The Oldest Mediterranean Cities

- Hyatt Hotels Corporation H has opened Hyatt Regency Izmir IstinyePark, located in Balçova, Turkey.
- Balcova is one of the oldest cities in the Mediterranean.
- The establishment marks the sixth Hyatt branded property in Turkey, and the second Hyatt Regency hotel in the country.
- The hotel has 160 guestrooms with views over the Gulf of Izmir.
- "This is a monumental day – we are excited to welcome guests and World of Hyatt members to the culturally rich port city of Izmir," said Zafer Canbaz, the hotel's general manager.
- Also Read: Hyatt Hotels Q3 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Price Action: H shares closed higher by 3.52% at $95.22 on Friday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.