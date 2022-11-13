Elon Musk Strikes Again? Over 4,000 Twitter Contractors Reportedly Fired — Some Without As Much As A Bye

Elon Musk-led Twitter reportedly fired nearly 4,400 of its almost 5,500 contract employees after carrying out a mass layoff of regular workers earlier.

What Happened: The move was reported by The Platformer's Casey Newton on Twitter. He said that the cuts are expected to have a "significant impact" on content moderation and core infrastructure services.

"People are stunned," according to the Platformer writer who cited anonymous company sources.

Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running.



People inside are stunned. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022

Most of the eliminated contractors didn't receive any prior notice and only found out about the termination after losing access to their Twitter email and internal communications systems, reported The Verge.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

See Also: Best Tech Penny Stocks

Why It Matters: Twitter explained the culling of contractors as a part of a "reprioritization and savings exercise," reported Insider, which reviewed an internal email.

The workers were informed that their last day at Twitter is Monday but they would not be expected to work.

Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Musk has defended the firing of almost half of Twitter's workforce — nearly 3,700 workers — since he took over.

Several former Twitter employees have filed class action lawsuits against the social media company since then.

Read Next: Zuckerberg Says He Was More Thoughtful About Meta Layoffs Than Musk’s Job Cuts At Twitter