Can Tesla Produce A Car With FSD For Less Than $33K? Here's What Elon Musk Says

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
January 8, 2023 4:32 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tesla's FSD has been a controversial feature as many question its viability and the pricing.
  • Elon Musk says a wider release of the next iteration of beta with many improvements will be available in about two weeks.
One of the pushbacks Tesla, Inc. TSLA is facing currently is a lack of cars for the sub-$30,000 segment, which is where the growth is, according to analysts.

What Happened: The Elon Musk- led company can produce a car that can run the full self-driving software, or FSD, for less than $33,000, said a Tesla influencer named Whole Mars Catalog. FSD is Tesla’s fully autonomous driving technology, which is currently in advanced beta testing.

All the company’s cars come with all the hardware needed for FSD and don’t cost an extra $15,000, he said, adding that in the U.S., it can be activated via subscription for $200 a month.

He seemed to suggest the hardware is included as standard on all the cars.

To a question on whether the feature is available right now, the Tesla influencer replied in the affirmative. Musk chimed in with his view that “people still don’t get it.”

When asked about the timing of the release of beta 11, Musk said that version 11.3 will likely be ready for wide release in about two weeks. He also noted that the version will provide many more improvements.

Tesla closed Friday’s session at $113.06, up 2.47%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock.

