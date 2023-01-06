Mercedes Goes Tesla Way - To Boost EV Charging Network

- Mercedes-Benz Group AG DMLRY Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer revealed plans to install a network of 2,500 high-powered chargers among 400 hubs in the U.S. by 2027 at CES 2023.
- The hubs offer 4 - 12 and up to 30 high-power chargers (HPC) with up to 350 kW charging power, depending on region and location.
- Intelligent charge-load management allows each vehicle to charge at its maximum capacity, keeping waiting times to an absolute minimum.
- The rollout starts this year in North America in partnership with MN8 Energy and ChargePoint.
- The network will be open to all-electric vehicle brands, but Mercedes-Benz customers will enjoy unique benefits, like the ability to reserve a charging spot.
- "At Mercedes-Benz, we're fully committed to making the charging of battery electric vehicles easier and more accessible. By selecting MN8 Energy and ChargePoint as our partners in North America – two of the leaders in their respective fields – we'll be able to continue to drive the transformation towards an electric future, which is one of the main pillars of our holistic, sustainable corporate strategy." Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement.
- Tesla Inc's TSLA charging stations are currently compatible only with Tesla cars.
- Even when complete, Mercedes's network will be only about one-third as extensive as Tesla's, New York Times reports.
- Mercedes-Benz already has a partner in Ionity, a European charging network, and plans to install Mercedes-brand chargers in Europe and China but is beginning with the U.S.
- Mercedes will split the cost of the network with MN8, a solar energy producer that will provide energy to the sites.
- The companies planned to apply for federal subsidies to companies building chargers.
- At least some of the devices will pump energy into cars at 350 kilowatts per hour, much faster than chargers typically found in the U.S.
- The hubs will be close to restaurants and restrooms. The hubs will have surveillance cameras for security.
